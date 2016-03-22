BRIEF-Loews agrees to buy Consolidated Container Co for about $1.2 bln
* Petrobras expects to end 2016 with $21 billion cash position versus $26 billion at the beginning of 2016
* Petrobras expects to generate operational cash flow of $22 billion in 2016, the state run oil company said in a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Tuesday Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeb Blount)
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.