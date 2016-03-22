BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras says it expects class action lawsuit to go to trial in New York in early September
* Petrobras says it is working to reduce the risk that projects outlined in 2015 strategic plan will be delayed
* Petrobras says loan accord with China Development Bank does not require it to use full $10 billion of credit line Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia