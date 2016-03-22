March 22 (Reuters) -

* Petrobras says it expects class action lawsuit to go to trial in New York in early September

* Petrobras says it is working to reduce the risk that projects outlined in 2015 strategic plan will be delayed

* Petrobras says loan accord with China Development Bank does not require it to use full $10 billion of credit line Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)