Amazon holiday-quarter revenue rises 22.4 pct
Feb 2 Amazon.com Inc's quarterly revenue rose 22.4 percent, driven by strong sales in the holiday period and a jump in subscriptions for its Prime service.
May 13 Petrobras officials, including Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro spoke with investors and analysts via conference call on Friday about the state-controlled oil company's 1.25 billion first-quarter loss announced late Thursday. Here are some highlights from the call:
* Petrobras expects $21 billion cash position at end of 2016 versus $26 billion at beginning of year
* End 2016 cash position includes $14 billion of asset sales, $1 billion of debt rollover, $1 billion of new debt issue - executive
* Petrobras expects to make $19 bln in capital investments in 2016 -statement
* Petrobras expects to have free cash of $17 bln at the end of 2017 -official
* Petrobras expects to pay no dividends to investors in 2016 -statement
* Petrobras expects to set aside $6 bln in 2016 for judicial settlements -official
* Petrobras expects natural decline of 12 pct to 15 pct in offshore Campos basin in coming years -exploration executive
* Petrobras expects to need 30 to 35 offshore drillships, platforms in coming years for strategic plan -senior executive
* Petrobras expects future offshore Brazil 'Subsalt' wells to produce more than some existing wells that produce more than 40,000 barrels/day
* Petrobras expects to have new plan for Papa Terra offshore field it owns in Brazil with Chevron by year end
* Petrobras has about 2,500 people enrolled in voluntary retirement program hopes to get 8,000 to 10,000 -senior executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups offsetting gains for resource shares.
* Amgen announces Repatha (evolocumab) significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in FOURIER outcomes study