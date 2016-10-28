UPDATE 3-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; analysts say may supply iPhone 8
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
Oct 28 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , or Usiminas, held a conference call with investors on Friday after releasing its third-quarter 2016 financial results.
* Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas says it has 2/3 of its coal under contract, 1/3 of coal is bought on spot market
* Usiminas executives say they expect Brazil economy to show growth in 2017 but at low level
* Usiminas says room for new increase in steel prices in Brazil in the next two to three months -commercial director
* Usiminas says it is negotiating a price increase with Brazil automotive industry -commercial director
* Usiminas expects to invest $350 million reais in 2017 -CFO says
* Usiminas says prices in Brazil automobile industry are about 20 percent to 30 percent below those in general distribution market -commercial director
* Usiminas is already feeling the impact of higher coal prices in cost of steel slabs bought from CSA -executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
* Avesoro Resources Inc - capital expenditure in 2017 is forecast to be approximately US$24 million
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: