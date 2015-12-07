BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Dec 7 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa
* Company sees 4 to 6 percent reduction in domestic market air traffic in first half of 2016 -filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Jason Neely)
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
March 28 Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed in principle to pay $110 million to settle a lawsuit by customers challenging its opening of accounts without their permission, a practice that led to a scandal that cost the bank's chief executive his job.