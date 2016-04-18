April 18 Brazilian sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho SA says expects to produce 10 percent more sugar than last season from current 2016/17 (April-March) crop.

* The large sugar and ethanol group expects to produce 1.36 million tonnes of sugar, up from 1.23 million tonnes last year

* Group says its cane crush to grow 2.6 percent to 20.55 million tonnes this season

* Common shares of the company closed up 3.8 percent at 44.90 reais on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)