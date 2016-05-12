May 12 The sugar and ethanol joint venture between Brazil's energy and logistic conglomerate Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell PLC, Raizen, expects its cane crush to reach 60 million to 64 million tonnes in the 2016/2017 (April-March) year.

* Raizen sees sugar output at between 4.2 million to 4.6 million tonne in 2016/2017

* Cosan reported net first quarter earnings at 248.7 million reais ($71.5 million) in market filing, Thursday