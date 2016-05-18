May 18 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
* Preferred and common shares fell by 6 percent in early
trade Wednesday
* Brazil's federal electricity utility company Eletrobras
failed to submit an F-20 form to the Securities and Exchange
Commission concerning potential losses from corruption in its
mega projects such as the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant and the
Angra 3 thermonuclear plant
* The projects are being investigated by Brazilian
prosecutors after executives in the projects were ensnared in
Brazil's biggest ever corruption scandal
* The company's ADRs were suspended on the New York Stock
Exchange and could be delisted for failing to present its
earnings in a timely manner
(Reporting by Reese Ewing)