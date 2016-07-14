BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 Chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday the company was close to completing the sale of Petrobras Argentina
* The sale of its Argentine asset is part of a larger divestiture plan intended to reduce the companies debt load
* Parente said the company received three proposals for sale of participation in its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora
* The executive added that the company has liberty to set fuel pricing in Brazil
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.