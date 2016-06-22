BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 Brazil's power company Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA, controlled by U.S. group AES Corp, said on Wednesday that reports of potential sale of a controlling stake in the company are unfounded. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels