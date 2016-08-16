Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday it
would have to reschedule the privatization of Celg, a
distribution asset controlled by the state-run electricity
holding company Eletrobras
* In a statement, the ministry said interested investors
failed to present the financial guarantees needed to participate
in the privatization auction for Celg by deadline
* Investors said in early August that Celg's heavy debts and
a high minimum price for the asset set by the government would
likely dampen interest in the auction
* Celg, which serves the agricultural-rich center-west state
of Goiás, is the first power distributor to be sold by
Eletrobras, as holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
ELET6.SAis known
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing)