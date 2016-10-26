UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest beef exporter, on Wednesday says:
* Major shareholder BNDES Participações SA, the investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES , opposes the company's corporate restructuring which would put headquarters of international division offshore
* JBS is canceling implementation of reorganization plan due to BNDESPar veto
* Company will hold conference call to discuss the decision at 1 p.m. local time Wednesday (1500 GMT) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources