Nov 7 Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Monday in a market filing:

* It's board approved the purchase of meatpacker Frisa Frigorifico Rio Doce for 205 million reais ($64 mln)

* Payment is to be in installments, with 50 pct of the price in the first, followed by three additional payments over three years

* The price of the purchase could be increased by 45 million reais depending on company's cash flow

($1=3.21 reais) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)