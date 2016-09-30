Sept 30 (Reuters) -
* Brazil BNDES president Maria Silvia Bastos says investments will not recover unless country resolves fiscal issues
* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says no need to discuss whether lender is big or small, but whether it is efficient
* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says local content requirements for BNDES funding fell from 60 percent to 50 percent
* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says lender continues to discuss local content requirement with government (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
