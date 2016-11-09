BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces new CEO and executive committee in securities filing
* Roberto Setubal to step down at next shareholder assembly
* Candido Bracher to take over as CEO
* Marco Bonomi to become board member
* Eduardo Vassimon to replace Bracher as head of wholesale banking
* Marcio Schettini to head retail banking
* Caio David to become CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent