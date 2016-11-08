BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen investing 7 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in Brazil from 2016 to 2020 - executive Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1970 reais) (Reporting By Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi)
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.