Nov 16 Petroleo Brasileiro SA

* Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras says it renewed financing of 3.7 billion reais ($1.1 billion) from Caixa Economica Federal

* Unsecured financing now due in November 2023, according to securities filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.42 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)