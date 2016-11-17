BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
Nov 17 Itau Unibanco Holding SA :
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says Corpbanca likely to have relevant impact in Itaú's earnings from 2018 - Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says provisions for defaults likely to drop in 2017 - CEO
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says to decide what to do with excess capital once future Basel rules clear - CEO
* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says may revise dividend policy depending once capital needs are clear - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.