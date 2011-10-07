MADRID Oct 7 European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Friday euro zone interest rates were sufficiently low during an interview on local radio.

"As you know,we're responsible to analyze the risk to price stability, which is our main mandate, and that requires we look at the economic situation and the levels of interest rates in relation to this, and we decided that interest rates were sufficiently low in the current situation," he said, when asked why the ECB did not succumb to pressure to lower rates.

The European economy continues to suffer from the effects of low global growth, Gonzalez-Paramo said.

(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by tracy Rucinski)