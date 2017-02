MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's Santander said it hopes to hike its dividend payment from 2013.

Chairman Emilio Botin told investors in London on Friday that the bank hoped to maintain its level of payout of earnings as dividend at 50 percent in good and bad years.

Botin also said he did not expect the IPO of its UK arm before 2013 while there was such high market uncertainty. (Reporting by Nigel Davies)