MADRID Oct 20 Spanish builder and Repsol core shareholder Sacyr's board of directors has ousted chairman Luis del Rivero, newspaper El Pais reported on its online edition on Thursday citing business sources.

Luis del Rivero guided Sacyr through its heavily leveraged acquisition of a 20 percent stake in Spain's largest oil group Repsol and subsequent clashes with Repsol's board over the oil group's strategy and dividend policy.

Del Rivero also masterminded Sacyr's shareholders pact with Mexican national oil company Pemex to boost their control over Repsol, announced in August (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)