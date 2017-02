MADRID Oct 20 Spanish builder and Repsol core shareholder Sacyr has appointed its chief executive Manuel Manrique as chairman, replacing Luis del Rivero who has been ousted, sources close to Sacyr's board of directors told Reuters on Thursday.

Manrique, who owns 6 percent of Sacyr, did not participate in the pact del Rivero had formed with other shareholders in the builder to boost his support on its board, which was announced today to stockmarket regulator CNMV.

(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, writing by Jonathan Gleave; editing by Judy Macinnes)