MADRID Dec 29 Repsol has agreed to buy Russian firm Eurotek for $230 million and will contribute oil fields with 115 million barrels in reserves to a joint venture with Alliance Oil, the Spanish energy company said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing Repsol added that Alliance would contribute assets with proven and probable (2P) crude reserves of 171.5 million barrels to the AROG joint venture. Repsol has 49 percent of AROG. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)