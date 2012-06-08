MADRID/BERLIN, June 8 Spain is expected to make a request over the weekend for a financial package to prop up its troubled banks, two senior EU officials and one German source said on Friday.

The request would follow a conference call of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, the two EU officials said. A Eurogroup statement would also be released.

"The announcement is expected for Saturday afternoon," one of the EU officials told Reuters.

Spanish government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

