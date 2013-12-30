MADRID Dec 30 Spain's public deficit, not
including municipal governments, was 4.87 percent of gross
domestic product as of the end of October, almost unchanged from
the end of September, the Treasury Ministry reported on Monday.
Spain's full-year public deficit target for this year is 6.5
percent of gross domestic product.
The country's 17 autonomous regions had a joint deficit
worth 1.12 percent of GDP, in line with their full-year target,
as of October. The social security deficit was 0.21 percent of
GDP, well below the full-year target of 1.4 percent, due to
transfers from the central government, the ministry said.
In a separate statement the ministry said that the central
government deficit was 3.96 percent of GDP at the end of
November.