25 abr (Reuters) -

* Spain's specialised engineering company Dominion IPO-DOMI.MC says sets IPO price at 2.74 euros ($3.09) per share, giving a market capitalisation of around 450 million euros ($506.93 million)

* Dominion, unit of Spanish car parts company CIE Automotive , confirmed the expected date of listing for April 27

* The company plans to raise around 150 million euros ($168.98 million) in the deal Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Andres Gonzalez)