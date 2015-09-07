Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says it has won a contract worth 4.2 million euros ($4.7 million) to implement its ticketing technology for a trolley line in the Algerian city of Setif Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order