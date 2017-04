Sept 18 Spain's Competition watchdog CNMC:

* Says it has fined Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa 3 million euros ($3.41 million) for not meeting commitments related to the merger between Telecinco and Cuatro

* Telecinco merged with free-to-air television channel rival Cuatro in 2010 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)