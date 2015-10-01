Oct 1 Orange Sa

* Says to name Laurent Paillassot as new chief executive in Spain

* Says former Spain CEO Jean Marc Vignolles to take on new role as chief operating officer for Africa, Middle East and Asia within Orange group

* Says changes to take place from next March 1, 2016 once Jazztel integration is completed