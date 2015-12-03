Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 Britain's Vodafone and France's Orange
* To pay up to 330 million euros ($360.59 million) between them for the rights to screen Spanish soccer matches in bars, restaurants and other public spaces, Spain's La Liga soccer league said in a statement on Thursday
* Package gives Vodafone, Orange rights to screenings of first division, second division and King's Cup games in public spaces
* Vodafone says in a statement that the two companies have agreed to sub-contract some of the rights to other firms Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order