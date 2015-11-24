Nov 24 Spain's Euskaltel :

* Says to place 25.3 million shares for 10.08 euros ($10.73)per share

* Says placement to be made through accelerated book-building offer

* Says new shares to be admitted in the stock exchange Nov 25

* Shares in Euskaltel closed on Monday at 10.045 euros per share