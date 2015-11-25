BRIEF-Brookfield Investments Corp announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
* Brookfield Investments Corporation announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc
Nov 25 Spain's Industry Ministry:
* Says that Volkswagen has reiterated that it plans to stick to its original investment plan in the country of 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from 2015 to 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.