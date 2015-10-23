Oct 23 Caixabank SA

* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that pressure on margins in Spain could lead to another phase of consolidation in the banking sector

* Says Caixabank focused on organic growth

* Says cost of measure to eliminate floor clauses in Caixabank's mortgages to be 220 million euros ($244.33 million) on an annualised basis

* Says 80 percent of that cost has already been reflected in results