Nov 2 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac says

* Says new car sales rose 5.2 percent year on year in October to 80,005, marking best October since 2009 and 26 straight months of rising sales

* Follows 22.5 percent annual rise in new car sales in September

* Says October 2015 included two fewer working days than October 2014 Source text for Eikon: [goo.gl/mSWQo6] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)