* Says Inversora Carso to convert part of a loan into Realia shares

* Says portion of loan to be converted worth 29 million euros ($31.80 million)

* Says to subscribe to just over 14 million shares at 2.06 euros each as part of conversion

* Inversora Carso is a vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, a key shareholder in Realia with just over 25 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros)