BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 29 Realia :
* Says Inversora Carso to convert part of a loan into Realia shares
* Says portion of loan to be converted worth 29 million euros ($31.80 million)
* Says to subscribe to just over 14 million shares at 2.06 euros each as part of conversion
* Inversora Carso is a vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, a key shareholder in Realia with just over 25 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.