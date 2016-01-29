BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar:
* Says on conference call with analysts the bank does not at this stage expect additional writedowns relating to its 12.14 percent Repsol stake
* Caixabank said earlier on Friday impairments recorded by Repsol due to the falling price of oil had had a 342 million-euro ($373.29 million) impact on its income from investments
* Says Repsol stake has book value per share of 18 euros and that it will own 140 million Repsol shares after the amortisation of a bond exchangeable into Repsol stock Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)