July 26 Spain's OHL

* Says in preliminary talks with an unnamed investment fund interested in a possible joint takeover bid for its Mexican unit, OHL Mexico

* Says will not under any scenario invest additional funds to buy new shares of OHL Mexico

* Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday OHL was in talks with Australia's IFM over a potential buyout of OHL Mexico Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)