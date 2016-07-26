BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
July 26 Spain's OHL
* Says in preliminary talks with an unnamed investment fund interested in a possible joint takeover bid for its Mexican unit, OHL Mexico
* Says will not under any scenario invest additional funds to buy new shares of OHL Mexico
* Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday OHL was in talks with Australia's IFM over a potential buyout of OHL Mexico Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday: