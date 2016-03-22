Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 22 Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA :
* Made joint offer with Italian infrastructure fund F2i for a stake in Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT at 4.9 euros ($5.50) a share, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Milan and Madrid newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order