BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 Bank of Spain:
* Says bad loans as a ratio of total credit fell to 10.35 percent in November from 10.56 percent in October. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1biRKE2] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.