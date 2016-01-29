BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank :
* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that provisions made by oil group Repsol because of falling oil prices has had a 324 million-euro ($353.00 million) impact on its revenues from industrial stakes
* Caixabank has a 12.14 percent stake in Repsol
* Repsol announced on Wednesday it was taking a 2.9 billion-euro writedown due to weak oil and gas prices
* Caixabank posted a net loss of 182 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2015 earlier on Friday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)