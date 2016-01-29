BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Spain's Caixabank Chairman Isidro Faine:
* Says the bank is open to reaching deals with partners over stake in BPI
* "It's true that we must resolve our differences with our partners, but we are open to reach an accord with them...while our intention is to remain in Portugal."
* Caixabank holds a 44.1 percent stake in BPI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)