April 22 Spain's Banco Sabadell :

* CEO Jaime Guardiola says net interest income will remain stable and more "flatish" in 2016 during call with analysts

* Guardiola says Sabadell, owner of British bank TSB, has no "special concerns" over a Brexit at this stage

* CFO Tomas Varela says Sabadell will appeal Spanish court's ruling that bans use of floor clauses in mortgage contracts