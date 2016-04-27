BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Banco Santander SA :
* Santander says during conference call with analysts that forecasts for Brazil are in line with macro environment and sees a rise in the potential costs of risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.