BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
Feb 25 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Sa
* Mediaset Espana says expects stable costs of around 760 million euros ($837 million) in 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America