UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Inditex :
* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla tells conference call growth profile of company is not changing despite slowing store expansion because more sales moving online
* Says company has been able to absorb stronger U.S. dollar to give broadly stable gross margin
* Says expects broadly stable gross margin in local currencies this year, excluding potential currency swings
* Says Spanish sales growth 'very strong' at 8 percent during 2015 financial year despite no new store openings, up from 5 percent the previous year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.