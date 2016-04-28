UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Parques Reunidos :
* Spanish fund Alba says buys 8 percent of leisure park Parques Reunidos in its initial public offering (IPO) for a total investment of 100 million euros ($113.4 million).
* Parques Reunidos will list on the Spanish stock exchange on Friday. It fixed its flotation price at the lower end of the expected range at 15.50 euros per share on Thursday, valuing the company at around 1.24 billion euros. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.