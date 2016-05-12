May 12 Telefonica Sa

* Telefonica says to enter period of reflection on future of business in Britain.

* 'After receiving the decision of the regulator, we will now enter a period of reflexion to decide what is the future of our business in the United Kingdom," said Telefonica Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete.

* The European Union on Wednesday blocked CK Hutchison Holdings' bid to buy O2 UK from Telefonica. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)