Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Telecom towers group Cellnex and sausage casing company Viscofan will enter Spain's blue-chip index, the IBEX 35 , the Spanish stock exchange said on Thursday.
* Builders Sacyr and OHL will leave, the exchange said.
* Changes are effective from Monday, June 20. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)