June 9 (Reuters) -

* Telecom towers group Cellnex and sausage casing company Viscofan will enter Spain's blue-chip index, the IBEX 35 , the Spanish stock exchange said on Thursday.

* Builders Sacyr and OHL will leave, the exchange said.

* Changes are effective from Monday, June 20. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)