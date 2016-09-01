UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac:
* Says Spain new car sales rise 14.6 percent year-on-year in August, with 64,089 cars registered compared to 55,921 from the same month a year ago
* Says new car registrations rose 11.3 percent in the January to August period, to 794,629 this year versus 714,066 in the same period in 2015 (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources