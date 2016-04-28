BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
* Says it is confident it will meet a fully-loaded core capital ratio target of 11 percent by 2017
* BBVA reported a capital ratio, under strictest capital rules, of 10.54 percent at the end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.